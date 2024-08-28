Communities in Eastern Canada and the Maritimes Benefit from Intrado’s Hosted 911 Innovations

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety (“Intrado”), a global leader in emergency communication services and end-to-end solutions, today announced that VIPER as a Service (VaaS), a Next-Generation 911 (NG911) call handling platform, is now available in Eastern Canada and the Maritimes. Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and 911 networks in the region can now leverage Intrado’s expertise in public safety technology, proven across 45+ years of elevating emergency response outcomes in the United States, by deploying VaaS to better prepare for and respond to public safety incidents.



Intrado is helping PSAPs and municipalities around the world embrace the most innovative 911 technology and prepare for regulatory compliance both today and in the future. Working with multiple municipalities across the province of Quebec, including key areas in Montreal and Quebec City, Intrado is deploying life-saving technology and services that will transform emergency response operations. Intrado’s public safety solutions will improve 911 outcomes for over 400,000 citizens and 10 PSAPs in the cities of Terrebonne, Blainville, Lévis, and Repentigny. These four Canadian municipalities, along with the Thérèse-De Blainville Intermunicipal Police Authority, have collectively invested in NG911 technology to benefit their communities. This includes the deployment of Intrado’s VaaS to support the prioritization, answering and management of 911 calls.

Intrado VaaS offers a bilingual operator interface (French and English), as well as a suite of features to enhance and streamline operations for Canadian PSAPs and emergency call centers (ECCs). The platform’s browser-based user interface, Power 911 Web, allows PSAP operators to connect from anywhere. VaaS is compliant with NENA i3v3 standards and Bell Canada’s Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) requirements. The solution is geo-redundant – hosted across multiple geographically diverse locations within Canada – allowing one data center to take over operations from another without losing critical information or contact with callers.

“It’s critical in emergency situations to provide as much information as possible to PSAPs and first responders. However, it’s also essential to equip 911 operators with tools that enable them to determine and execute the best course of action with minimal information,” said Jaz Lin, Head of Product at Intrado. “We’re proud to support Eastern Canada and its citizens by providing a proven technology solution that both facilitates the rapid deployment of the most appropriate response agencies, as well as ensures those in need are quickly helped regardless of their location or environment – be it at work, at home, or in public.”

