Carp Market - Global Bighead Carp, Common Carp, Crucian Carp, Canned, Fresh, Frozen Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carp Market by Type (Bighead Carp, Common Carp, Crucian Carp), Form (Canned, Fresh, Frozen), Sales Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Carp Market grew from USD 106.62 billion in 2023 to USD 112.48 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.63%, reaching USD 156.46 billion by 2030.



Growing consumer demand for organically farmed carp, which adheres to stringent farming practices free from chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) may create growth potential in the market. The development of processed products such as ready-to-cook meals, smoked preparations, and health-centric offerings could cater to changing consumer preferences, generating opportunities for market expansion.

However, carp farming often faces criticism for potentially harmful impacts on local ecosystems, such as water pollution and displacement of native fish species, limiting the market scope. Issues such as mercury contamination and other pollutants may harm consumer perceptions, impacting demand adversely and creating challenges for market growth.



Regional Insights



In the Americas region, the United States and Canada have a relatively small carp market mainly driven by immigrant communities and niche consumers. Interest in carp is increasing in the United States slightly as local chefs seek sustainable and locally sourced options. Carp is generally underutilized in Canada, with some interest in areas where it is caught as a byproduct of other fishing activities. T

he market dynamics vary significantly across the EMEA region with differences in consumer preferences and regulatory environments. Countries including the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia have a robust market for carp, especially during festive seasons. There is limited commercial interest in carp in the Middle East region, with some regional consumption depending on immigrant populations and localized aquaculture projects. In Africa, interest in carp farming is growing to increase food security and provide employment.

The high population density and traditional inclusion of carp in the diet make the Asia-Pacific region the largest consumer of carp globally. China leads in both consumption and production, supported by a long history of aquaculture. Japan emphasizes on premium carp products, often linked to cultural festivities, driving a niche market for specific carp breeds. India is witnessing growth in carp consumption due to rising incomes and expanding market penetration.

Recent Developments

Strategic Expansion of Aquaculture in Saudi Arabia, NEOM and Tabuk Fisheries Launch Topian Aquaculture



In a significant development for Saudi Arabia's aquaculture sector, NEOM has partnered with Tabuk Fisheries to create Topian Aquaculture, set to host the largest hatchery in the MENA region. This strategic move underscores both entities' commitment to integrating innovative aquaculture technologies, enhancing the local supply of fresh, nutritious seafood, and contributing to Saudi Arabia's self-sufficiency in food production.



Expansion of Kingfish Company's Dutch Yellowtail Production in Zeeland



The Kingfish Company is set to enhance its Dutch Yellowtail fish farming operations in Zeeland, following an increase in funding, encompassing the construction of a new pumping station and an additional nursery under the project's second phase. The company, which received initial support from Impuls Zeeland and other local agencies, leverages controlled breeding environments to sustainably manage the life cycle of the fish, starting from larvae. This strategic scale-up aims to bolster production to meet rising market demand, steering the company towards operational profitability.



Enhancing Indonesia's Fisheries, Smart Fisheries Village Initiative



In Indonesia, the vital role of small-scale and traditional fishers in national fish production is being recognised and supported through the government's expansion of the Smart Fisheries Village (SFV) program. With the fisheries sector employing around 12 million people and contributing significantly to its status as one of the significant marine producers, this initiative seeks to improve productivity, sustainability, and the socioeconomic well-being of fishing communities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $112.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $156.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Rising preference for bighead carp variety for high-protein content

Sales Channel: Increasing convenience due to online retail channels

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of carp

Growing investments in aquaculture across economies

Market Restraints

Fluctuating price of carp affecting consumption

Market Opportunities

Potential production of organic fertilizers from carp

Continuous improvements in cold-chain technologies and distribution channels

Market Challenges

Availability of alternatives and substitute products

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Baiyang Investment Group Inc.

Coarse Fish UK

Dahu Aquaculture

Fishing Adventure

Greenwater Fish Farm

Hampshire Carp Hatcheries

MaxiFish LLC

Priory Fishery Ltd.

Quintons Orchard Fish Farm

VS Fisheries

Zhangzidao Group

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Bighead Carp

Common Carp

Crucian Carp

Grass Carp

Silver Carp

Form

Canned

Fresh

Frozen

Sales Channel

Aquaculture Farms

Fish Processing Companies

Local Fish Markets

Online Retailers

Supermarkets & Grocery Stores

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wz506j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment