Metabolism Assays Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2034, Growing Steadily at 6.7% CAGR | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global metabolism assays market (대사 분석 시장) was worth US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 6.7 % between 2024 and 2034.

Metabolism assays are analytical tools used to quantitatively assess the activity of metabolites and cellular processes, offering critical insights into metabolic reactions and the mechanisms of action of biomolecules like carbohydrates and proteins.

These assays are essential in identifying the metabolic stability of chemical structures, particularly in relation to hepatic metabolism, and are instrumental in evaluating the rate of drug clearance using liver hepatocytes or microsomes.

Delving Deeper into Metabolism Assays Market

Metabolism assays are essential analytical techniques used to quantify cellular metabolic activity, providing crucial insights into diverse metabolic pathways and processes. By delivering detailed information on the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs, these assays play a pivotal role in the metabolic characterization of drug candidates. This data is vital for optimizing drug design and development, ensuring that new therapeutics possess favorable metabolic profiles and are safe and effective for clinical use.

The global rise in metabolic disorders is significantly driving the demand for metabolism assays. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and the consumption of processed foods contribute to obesity, a key risk factor for metabolic diseases. Additionally, as the global population ages, the prevalence of metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes and hypertension is increasing. Older adults are particularly susceptible to these conditions due to altered metabolism and reduced physical activity.

Recent advancements in metabolism assay technologies have greatly enhanced the ability to detect cellular metabolic fluxes, with more accurate and robust methods now available for assessing glycolytic activity, fatty acid oxidation, and mitochondrial respiration. These innovations are especially valuable in the fields of immunometabolism and cancer metabolism, where understanding metabolic pathways is crucial for developing targeted therapies.

Notably, advancements in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy have significantly improved metabolomics research. Techniques such as in-cell NMR and in-vivo Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) allow real-time tracking of metabolites and protein dynamics in living systems, further advancing the field.

In response to the growing need for non-invasive diagnostic tools, companies like Luxor Scientific and CIMA Sciences have recently launched innovative products such as the OWLiver blood test in the U.S. This test is designed to detect critical stages of Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) and Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), highlighting the ongoing expansion and innovation within the metabolism assays market.

Metabolism Assays Market Regional Insights

• North America held the largest market share in 2023. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The metabolism assays market is experiencing robust growth, largely driven by the presence of advanced and well-established healthcare infrastructure. This solid foundation is enabling the rapid adoption of metabolism assays across the region, particularly as the prevalence of chronic diseases continues to rise. Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare outcomes, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, are further propelling market expansion.

The increasing incidence of metabolic disorders is a significant factor driving demand for metabolism assays. As awareness about these disorders grows, there is a corresponding surge in the need for advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities. This heightened demand is contributing to the overall growth of the market in the region.

Additionally, the strong presence of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes dedicated to the development of novel precision medicine and evidence-based clinical treatments is playing a crucial role in driving the market forward. These institutions are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge metabolism assays, facilitating the development of more effective therapies and enhancing patient outcomes. The combination of these factors is positioning the region as a key player in the global market.

Leading Key Player

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc. Promega Corporation and Abcam Plc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global metabolism assays market.

Recent Key Developments in Metabolism Assays

In August 2021, Abcam plc (“Abcam”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (AIM LSE: ABC; Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BioVision, Inc. “BioVision”, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boai NKY Medical Holdings Ltd. (“NKY”), was acquired for $340 million (the “Acquisition”).

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Kits, Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Accessories

Software & Services

Technology

Colorimetry

Spectrometry

Fluorimetry

Application

Diabetes

Obesity

Cancer

Others (Hypertension, etc.)

End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Pharmaceutical Industry, CROs, etc.)

