$7.2 Bn Meningococcal Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type, Composition, Vaccine Serotype, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

The global meningococcal vaccines market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.01% during 2023-2032.



The increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease among young children and adolescents across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the adoption of routine immunization are providing a thrust to the market growth. Meningococcal vaccine aids in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as temporary or permanent deafness, loss of vision and motor skills, seizure and neurological damage.





In line with this, governments of both developed and emerging economies are launching extensive public health programs while emphasizing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not require reconstitution, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular

Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

