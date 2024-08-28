Asia-Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Market Report 2024-2032: Analysis & Forecasts by Fruit Type, Packaging Type, Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Market Report by Fruit Type, Packaging Type, Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market size reached 3.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 3.4 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.03% during 2023-2032.
The Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market is being catalysed by its diverse and increasing range of applications such as infant formula, fruit snacks, dressings, smoothies, yogurts, ice-creams, sorbets, granitas, etc.
Tropical fruit puree is made by sieving, grinding and milling fruits grown in the tropical regions. Also known as fruit pulp or fruit paste, it is available in either coarse form with small pieces of fruits visible, or in homogenised form without the presence of fruit particles. Fruit purees are extensively utilised in the food processing industry, such as in the production of fruit juice or nectar. The demand for tropical fruit puree is escalating in Asia Pacific due to its high nutritional value and its usage as a cooking ingredient.
A strong demand for infant formula has increased the consumption of tropical fruit puree as it is extensively being used in the production of baby food. Additionally, easy storage and extended shelf-life of tropical fruit puree owing to the introduction of new packaging solutions by the manufacturers is driving the growth of the market across the region. Some of the other factors providing impetus to the market growth include rapid advancements made in the food and beverage industry, changing food habits of the consumers and surging consumption of packaged food items.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co., Ltd., Chalkis Health Industry Co., Ltd., Kagome Co., Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Tianjin Sanhe Fruits & Vegetables Co., Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Limited, KLT Fruits, Inc., Food & Inns Limited, Exotic Fruits Private Limited, Dessert Guru, Myanmar Golden Produce, Agrana Fruits Australia, Agrana Fruit Korea, Fruta Tropical Pty Ltd., PT.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Fruit Type:
- Mango
- Tomato
- Banana
- Guava
- Papaya
- Avocado
- Passion Fruit
Based on fruit type, the market has been segmented as mango, tomato, banana, guava, papaya, passion fruit and avocado. Currently, mango dominates the market, holding the largest share.
Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Bag-in-Drums
- Bag-in-Box
- Bag-in-Bin
- Cans
- Pouches
- Others
On the basis of packaging type, bag-in-drums represent the largest segment.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Conventional Type
- Organic Type
Based on the product type, the market has been categorised as conventional and organic. At present, the conventional segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.
Breakup by Application:
- Beverage Industry
- Ice Cream and Yogurt Industry
- Bakery and Snacks Industry
- Infant Food Industry
- Others
Application-wise, beverage remains the leading segment with the majority of the share.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Institutional Sector
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Health Food Stores
- Independent Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- China
- India
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Japan
- Myanmar
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Others
On a geographical front, the market has been segmented into China, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Myanmar, South Korea, Singapore and Others. Amongst these, China is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global share.
Companies Featured
- COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co. Ltd.
- Chalkis Health Industry Co. Ltd.
- Kagome Co. Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
- Tianjin Sanhe Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd.
- Capricorn Food Products India Limited
- KLT Fruits Inc.
- Food & Inns Limited
- Exotic Fruits Private Limited
- Dessert Guru
- Myanmar Golden Produce
- Agrana Fruits Australia
- Agrana Fruit Korea
- Fruta Tropical Pty Ltd.
- PT. Deli Food
- Squeeze
- Chia Meei International Co Ltd.
- Taiwan Green Nation Corp.
- Mau Lin Food
- Co. Ltd.
- Tien Thinh Agriculture Product Processing Co. Ltd.
- Nafoods Gropu JSC
- MINH VAN FRUIT JSC
- VEGETEXCO HO CHI MINH CITY
- ASC Co. Ltd.
- MC FOODS LIMITED
- OMO LT Enterprise
- Harvestime Malaysia
- Alunan Sena Sdn Bhd
- China Haohan Group Limited
- DALISAY SWEETS
- SOLFRUITS INC.
- AgriNurture Inc.
- Srichiengmai Industry Co. Ltd.
- Siam Original Food Company Limited
- Dole Thailand Limited
- Tropical Fruit Asia Corp.
- Tropfin Thailand Co. Ltd.
- CB Juice
- Harvestime.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlvkj2
