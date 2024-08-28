Cumene Market Analysis by Manufacturing Process Catalyst, Application, End Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cumene Market Report by Manufacturing Process Catalyst, Application, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cumene market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% during 2023-2032.

Various product innovations, such as the development of food-grade cumene for polycarbonate plastic-based containers and bottles, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the increasing consumer demand for high octane cumene-derivatives, are anticipated to drive the market further.







Significant growth in the plastic industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of acetone as an industrial solvent is providing a thrust to the market growth. Acetone is a widely used as a by-product of cumene that is further used in the manufacturing of bisphenol A (BPA) and methyl methacrylate (MMA) in various pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

It is also a natural component of coal tar and crude oil and can be used as a blending component in gasoline. In line with this, cumene is also used to produce acrylic sheets, laminates and composites, which are extensively utilized in construction, automotive and medical applications.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global cumene market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global cumene market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global cumene market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cumene market?

What is the breakup of the global cumene market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the global cumene market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global cumene market based on the end use industry?

What are the key regions in the global cumene market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global cumene market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE

Borealis AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

INEOS Capital Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc.)

Versalis S.p.A. (Eni S.p.A)

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Breakup by Application:

Phenol

Acetone

Paints and Enamels

High-octane Aviation Fuels

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Plastics Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Rubber Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

