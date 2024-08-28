Aircraft Seating Industry Research Report 2023-2030 with Focus on 15+ Players Including ACRO, Aviointeriors, Geven, Haeco, Recaro, STELIA Aerospace, Thompson Aero Seating, Zim Flugsit, and Zodiac

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seating - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Seating was estimated at US$5.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Aircraft seating plays a crucial role in the aviation industry, impacting not only the comfort of passengers but also the overall efficiency and economics of airline operations. Modern aircraft seats are designed with a focus on ergonomics, utilizing advanced materials and innovative designs to ensure maximum comfort during flights, which can range from short domestic trips to long-haul international journeys.

Airlines are increasingly prioritizing passenger experience, investing in premium seating options that offer additional legroom, recline features, and enhanced cushioning. These advancements are not merely about comfort but also about safety and compliance with stringent aviation regulations, which dictate the materials and structural integrity of the seats to withstand various stresses during flight.



How Are Technological Innovations Shaping The Future Of Aircraft Seating?



Technological innovations are at the forefront of transforming the aircraft seating market. The integration of smart technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and in-flight connectivity, is revolutionizing the passenger experience. Seats are now equipped with touchscreens, charging ports, and even wireless control systems, allowing passengers to adjust their seating position, lighting, and climate settings with ease.

Lightweight composite materials are being increasingly used to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, contributing to fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Additionally, the development of modular seating designs allows for easier customization and reconfiguration of cabin layouts, providing airlines with the flexibility to meet varying passenger demands and optimize space utilization.



What Are The Key Trends Driving The Aircraft Seating Market?



The aircraft seating market is being shaped by several key trends that reflect changing consumer preferences and industry demands. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability, with airlines seeking eco-friendly seating solutions that align with their environmental goals. The use of recycled materials and innovations in biodegradable seat covers are gaining traction.

Another significant trend is the customization of aircraft interiors. Airlines are collaborating with seat manufacturers to design bespoke seating arrangements that cater to specific market segments, such as business class, economy plus, and ultra-long-haul flights. The rise of urban air mobility (UAM) and electric aircraft is also opening new avenues for seating solutions tailored to these emerging platforms, which require lightweight, compact, and highly efficient designs.



What Factors Are Driving Growth In The Aircraft Seating Market?



The growth in the aircraft seating market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing air passenger traffic globally is necessitating the expansion and modernization of airline fleets, which in turn drives the demand for advanced seating solutions. Technological advancements, such as the integration of smart seating systems and the use of lightweight materials, are also significant growth drivers. Additionally, consumer preferences for enhanced comfort and personalized in-flight experiences are pushing airlines to invest in premium and customizable seating options.

The regulatory landscape is another critical factor, with stringent safety standards propelling the adoption of high-quality, compliant seating solutions. Furthermore, the trend towards sustainability in the aviation sector is fostering innovations in eco-friendly seat designs, thereby expanding market opportunities. The rise of new aviation segments, including UAM and electric aircraft, is also contributing to the market's growth by creating demand for innovative and adaptable seating technologies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Structure Materials segment, which is expected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Cushion Filling Materials segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd., Aviointeriors S.P.A, Geven S.P.A, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Aircraft Seating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Enhanced Passenger Comfort Generates Demand for Advanced Seating Solutions

Technological Innovations Propel Growth in Aircraft Seating Market

Expanding Fleet of Commercial Aircraft Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Seating Solutions

Innovation in Lightweight Materials Accelerates Demand for Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Seats

Customization Trends in Aircraft Interiors Propel Growth in Specialized Seating Solutions

Integration of IoT in Aircraft Seats Generates Demand for Smart Seating Solutions

Here`s How Retrofit Activities in Aging Aircraft Fleets Propel Market Growth

Use of Advanced Composite Materials in Seats Strengthens Business Case for Lightweight Aircraft

Growing Trend of In-flight Connectivity Spurs Demand for Integrated Seating Technologies

Rising Popularity of Long-haul Flights Generates Demand for Ergonomically Designed Seats

Shift Towards More Personalized In-flight Services Accelerates Demand for Adaptive Seating Solutions

Airline Premiumization Strategies Propel Market for High-End Seating Technologies

Increasing Penetration of Wireless Seat Control Technologies Sustains Growth in Aircraft Seating Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 17 Featured)

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd.

Aviointeriors S.P.A

Geven S.P.A

Haeco Americas

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

STELIA Aerospace

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Zim Flugsitz GmbH

Zodiac Aerospace

