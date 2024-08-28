Floriculture Market is Projected to Reach USD 109.1 Billion During Forecast Period by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The floriculture market is estimated at USD 57.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 109.1 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2023.



The floriculture market is flourishing as demand for ornamental plants, flowers, and foliage continues to grow worldwide. This market encompasses the cultivation and trade of flowers, both cut and potted, as well as decorative plants used in landscaping and interior decoration.

Rising consumer interest in gardening, home décor, and gifting, along with an increasing preference for sustainable and locally grown flowers, is driving market expansion. Innovations in breeding, cultivation techniques, and logistics are also enhancing the quality and availability of flowers year-round. As people continue to appreciate the beauty and emotional impact of flowers, the floriculture market is set for steady growth and diversification.

Looking forward the floriculture market is anticipated to be upward due to factors such as urbanization, increasing disposal incomes, and rising awareness of the environmental friendliness of plants propelling demand. Furthermore, enhancement of production efficiency as well as distribution through technological advancements in greenhouse farming and logistics is expected.

Edible flowers such as citrus blossoms, hibiscus, lavender, roses, and nasturtium are gaining popularity among health conscious consumers. These flowers are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which helps in reducing cholesterol levels, improves skin and hair health, and enhances heart functioning. Growing acceptance of flowers as a healthy food ingredient creates new opportunities for producers in the global floriculture market to expand their businesses

Key Dynamics in the Floriculture Market Worldwide

Floriculture Becoming a Mainstream Occupation

New market players are blooming in the local market and have witnessed a significant growth over the historical period, especially in regions like Asia and Southeast Asia. These players are collectively expected to gain a considerable market share in the future, as floriculture is becoming a mainstream profession for earning their livelihood. In developing countries, like India, where farmers are plagued with uncertainties in their annual agricultural yield, floriculture companies are taking up initiatives to encourage and educate them to embrace floriculture as an alternative business for earning better profits.

Implementation and Efforts by the Biotechnology Industry

The biotechnology industry is breathing new life of its own in the floriculture market. Successful research and development in molecular breeding is on the rise in the floriculture market. Rapid progress in micro-propagation and the production of disease-free and stress tolerant plantlets enables the market participants to overcome previous hurdles faced by them such as the invasion of pests and fungus on the crops and dependency on the climatic conditions. The biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in the floriculture segment and meticulously expanding nurseries and research laboratories, indicating a massive growth over the forecast period.

Improved Varieties & Cultivation Practices

Transportation and vase life impose many hurdles in the floriculture market. Hence, breeders have come up with various strategies to overcome it. They bred varieties of flowers that suit the regional atmosphere in Europe, which is a key market. Consequently, there has been a successful increase in the number of varieties of floriculture products offered by the breeders. Oft times, these varieties are available in retail stores as higher prices and superior products.

Get A Full Report Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/floriculture-market

Key Takeaways from the Floriculture Market Report

The US is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of ~6.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The Indian floriculture market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period by 2034.

during the forecast period by 2034. Institutions/events that currently hold around ~58.1% of the share in the market would remain the prominent adopters of floriculture items.

of the share in the market would remain the prominent adopters of floriculture items. The direct sales segment accounted for a major share of ~ 77.6% of the global market in 2022 as most of the sales in the floriculture market take place directly through the manufacturers.

of the global market in 2022 as most of the sales in the floriculture market take place directly through the manufacturers. the supermarkets/ hypermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate with a CAGR of nearly 10.6% during the forecast period 2034.



“Success in the highly competitive cotton candy maker market depends on creativity, flexibility, and smart alliances. Prioritizing uniqueness and agility are crucial for organizations to thrive in this ever-changing market,” says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Companies Profiled

Forest Produce Ltd.

Selecta Cut Flowers SAU

Native Floral Group

Tropical Foliage Plants, Inc.

Oserian Group

Esmeralda Farms

Marginpar BV

DOS GRrINGOS, LLC

Global Floriculture Market by Category

By Product Type:

Cut Flowers

Cut Foliage

Plants

Propagation Material

By Flower Type:

Rose

Chrysanthemum

Tulip

Lily

Gerbera

Carnations

Texas Blueball

Freesia

Hydrangea

Others

By End Use:

Personal Use

Institutions/Events

Hotels, Resorts, & Spas

Industrial

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Specialty Stores

Franchises

Florists & Kiosks

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Old Source: Floriculture Market is expected to surge to a valuation of around USD 80.5 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analysing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflecting his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product Domain

The floriculture industry in Japan is on track to experience a noteworthy upswing, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 7.3% through 2033.

The floriculture industry in Korea is on the rise, with projected sales reaching USD 317.8 million in 2023. The demand for floriculture in Korea is likely to expand at a 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, ultimately totaling an estimated valuation of USD 647.4 million by 2033.

The Western Europe floriculture sector is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 5.3% through 2033. In 2023, the industry is expected to present substantial prospects with an industry value of USD 15,167.0 million.

The battery operated light market is anticipated to record a value of USD 122.8 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% in the ten-year time frame.

The global tick repellent market is estimated to be valued at USD 913.4 million in 2024. Sales are projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The wall covering product market is anticipated to record a value of USD 35,758.4 million in 2024. The industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% in the ten-year time frame.

The pet tick and flea prevention market is expected to record a value of USD 9,722.5 million in 2024. The industry is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% in the ten-year time frame.

The global glycolic acid peel market size is likely to generate sales amounting to USD 389.5 million in 2024. Over the assessment period from 2024 to 2034, the glycolic acid peel market CAGR is projected to expand to 5.7% culminating in a market size of USD 679.6 million by the end of 2034.

The global rice water haircare market is projected to achieve a worth of USD 1.3 billion by 2024. Predictions indicate a significant increase to USD 2.9 billion by 2034, demonstrating a remarkable growth trajectory.

The food blender and mixer market size eyes a USD 18,074.80 valuation by 2034. This will mark a considerable jump from the current food blend and mixer market size at USD 9,904.40 million in 2024.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube