Calls Intensify for Mandatory Fire Suppression Systems on School Buses NTSB Recommends Automatic Fire Suppression Systems

GREENWOOD, S.C., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recommended that all new school buses be equipped with Automatic Fire Suppression Systems (AFSS) in their engine compartments. This recommendation was sent to school bus manufacturers and state governors. The increasing number of school bus fires making headlines nationwide emphasizes this urgent need almost daily.



Firegator™ Logo

Children's safety is paramount, and the recent spate of bus fires highlights the critical need for improved safety measures. While Hawaii has joined Georgia in requiring AFSS on special needs buses, the majority of states have yet to take any action. The NTSB's recommendation is a crucial step forward in ensuring that all children are protected on their way to and from school.

One of the largest school bus manufacturers in the country has recently announced that it will begin installing seatbelts as a standard feature on all new buses. Seat belts, while life-saving, also require additional evacuation time during emergencies. When a fire or smoke is present, panic can set in, making rapid evacuation even more challenging.

In the past, states and school districts have cited various reasons for not installing these life-saving fire safety systems. However, with the NTSB’s clear guidance and the proven effectiveness of AFSS, the time for inaction has passed. FireGator™, a leading provider of fire suppression technology, has been at the forefront of advocating for the adoption of AFSS in school buses. The company’s relentless efforts have made it clear that there is no longer any valid reason for manufacturers and school districts to deny children the protection they deserve.

This is a call for all parents, educators, and concerned citizens to take action. Reach out to your state’s governor, school board members, and district superintendent to demand that these vital systems be installed on all school buses. Children's safety is a non-negotiable priority, and it’s time for leaders on both sides of the political aisle to come together in support of this crucial cause.

For more information, visit www.fire-gator.com .

Media Contact:

Brian T. Lyons

FireGator LLC

blyons@fire-gator.com

864.992.1123

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6622310e-aed6-495b-8a2d-f173865004ff