Groundworks® Extends Seattle Presence with the Acquisition of Rainy Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Arlington, WA, based Rainy Day Basement Systems. This is the second Seattle area company that Groundworks has acquired this year, marking its continued expansion in the Pacific Northwest.



“Homeowners in the Pacific Northwest are no strangers to rainy conditions that can impact their homes. By strategically aligning with the experts at Rainy Day, we can serve a greater number of western Washington homeowners with solutions that will protect their biggest investment,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “We are also eager to support our newest team members with access to more opportunities for personal and professional development, including ownership in our company.”

Rainy Day has 20 years of experience in crawl space repair and basement waterproofing, serving homeowners across Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties. Its team of seasoned experts will continue to provide expert solutions under a new name: Groundworks.

“As a family-owned business, finding the right partner to help grow our company to new heights that also shares in our dedication to our customers and employees was of the utmost importance,” noted Dan Malsch, owner of Rainy Day. “While we will now operate under the Groundworks name, it will be the same familiar faces that our customers have come to know and trust along with additional benefits for homeowners and our employees.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations throughout the U.S. and Canada – making it the first international foundation solutions company. This marks the company’s 11th acquisition this year.

For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

