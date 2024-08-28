Verizon Connect Chosen for California BAR CTP Pilot, Launches Emission System Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Connect, a leader in fleet management solutions, is proud to announce a series of enhancements designed to empower fleet operators with tools to manage vehicle emissions effectively. These features aim to help fleets simplify compliance with environmental regulations, reduce downtime, and contribute to sustainability goals.



California Bureau of Automotive Repair Continuous Testing Program Pilot

California government entities must adhere to California Smog Check Program requirements. To streamline compliance, the Continuous Testing Program (CTP), overseen by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR), enables these entities to submit telematics data directly to BAR, eliminating the need for physical smog tests. Verizon Connect Reveal has been officially recognized by BAR as an approved telematics platform for the CTP.

New and existing California government Verizon Connect Reveal customers are now able to participate in this program . By participating in the BAR CTP, these entities can eliminate the need for physical emissions testing, reducing vehicle downtime and eliminating the need for employees to leave work to get their vehicle’s emissions checked.

Emission System Report

Verizon Connect Reveal introduces the Emission System Report, a comprehensive tool that provides detailed information on a vehicle’s emissions-related systems. The report includes fault and diagnostic trouble codes, as well as data on the check engine light status (duration and distance traveled with the light on).

New and existing Verizon Connect Reveal customers across the United States and Canada now have access to the Emission System Report. This report helps customers have visibility into their vehicle systems that contribute to emissions. By identifying specific issues, fleet managers can proactively address them before taking vehicles in for emissions testing, ensuring compliance and reducing disruptions.

