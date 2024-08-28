Umicore: Transparency notifications by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, JP Morgan Chase & Co. has notified Umicore:

on 23 August that JPM Securities PLC crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments upwards on 21 August 2024. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Securities PLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and JPM Morgan Structured Product BV) stood at 3.23%.

on 26 August that JP Morgan Securities PLC crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments downwards on 22 August 2024. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Securities PLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and JPM Morgan Structured Product BV) stood at 3.01%.

on 27 August that JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Securities PLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and JPM Morgan Structured Product BV) crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments downwards on 23 August 2024. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Securities PLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and JPM Morgan Structured Product BV) now stand at 2.67%.

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .







For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

