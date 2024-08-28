September 30, 2024 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against CRWD

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ("CrowdStrike" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRWD) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of CrowdStrike investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CRWD investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating the Company's main product software, Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of the Company’s customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike. As a result of these materially false and misleading statements and omissions, CrowdStrike stock traded at artificially high prices during the Class Period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in CrowdStrike during the relevant time frame, you have until September 30, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

