Professional Services and Technology Sales Leader to Grow Revenues for Chief Outsiders Clients

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a solid business development background in technology, professional services, software sales, and consulting services, David Rozanski will now apply his deep industry experience to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Rozanski joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“David is an exceptionally proactive leader who is skilled at managing others effectively to produce outstanding results,” said Slade Kobran, Midwest Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his professional services and technology industry experience to our team of battle-tested fractional sales executives.”

Highly skilled at building organizations from the ground up into industry leaders, Rozanski turns around under-performing teams to propel sales revenues and spearheads new product development and launches while focusing on Fortune 500 accounts. A proactive leader and change agent, he brings a high level of enthusiasm and passion for driving strategic growth.

Professional Services and Technology Industry Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Rozanski works with CEOs of early-stage and mid-market Professional Services and Technology companies to make big things happen. Before joining Chief Outsiders, he was Vice President of Sales for Konica Minolta, where he launched a Professional Services Sales organization, delivering $60 million in revenue and a 40% margin business. In addition, he launched a national video security practice, which drove $5 million in revenue in the first year.

Before his 12 years at Konica Minolta, he secured multiple contracts with Fortune 500 and Public Sector accounts as a Professional Services Engagement Manager for Dell Inc. As Director of Corporate Programs at Quicken Loans, he built a new line of business focused on Fortune 1000 accounts, which delivered $190 million in new revenue.

Rozanski also exceeded revenue objectives and led his team in securing multiple projects with several large retail accounts as Vice President of Sales for CrossCom National. Prior to his successful sales leadership career, he earned a BSBA from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, with a Major in Marketing and a Minor in Communications.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

