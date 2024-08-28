Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Seritage Growth Properties (“Seritage” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SRG) securities between July 7, 2022 and May 10, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On August 14, 2023, after the market closed, Seritage revealed that there was a “material weakness” in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting “due to a deficiency in the design of our control over the identification of impairment indicators for investments in real estate and documentation of evidence of review.” Moreover, the deficiency related “to the failure to identify potential indicators of impairment related to development projects in a timely manner.”

On this news, Seritage’s stock price fell $0.86, or 9.67%, to close at $8.03 per share on August 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 10, 2024, after the market closed, Seritage released its first quarter 2024 financial results, revealing it was “adjusting [its] pricing projections for some of [its] assets.” As a result, the gross value of the Company’s portfolio of assets was reduced by at least $325 million.

On this news, Seritage’s stock price fell $2.54, or 27.3%, to close at $6.78 per share on May 13, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls regarding the identification and review of impairment indicators for investments in real estate; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated the value and projected gross proceeds of certain real estate assets; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

