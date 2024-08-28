Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERV) securities between August 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) they did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial (the “Heart-1 Trial”) of VERVE-101 would be halted (VERVE-101 is an investigational gene editing medicine designed to be a single course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)); (ii) they overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Verve should contact the Firm prior to the October 28, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .