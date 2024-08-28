Drone Camera Market to Grow at CAGR of 23.28% through 2033 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global drone camera market is expected to grow from USD 6.99 Billion in 2022 to USD 56.69 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 23.28% during the forecast period 2024-2033. North America emerged as the most prominent global drone camera market with a 32.37% share of the market revenue in 2023. This is owing to the increasing commercial and defense use of drone cameras in nations like Canada, the United States, and Mexico.



The drone camera market is experiencing rapid evolution due to new innovations and increasing investment opportunities. One of the most cutting-edge advancements in this field is the Unguided Rocket Aerobatic Automotive technology, which encompasses the entire spectrum of drone manufacturing—from the materials used to build the physical UAV to the aerodynamic performance, and the integration of advanced processors, software, and computer chips that serve as the drone's brains.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 23.28% 2033 Value Projection USD 56.69 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.99 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Drone Camera Market Growth Drivers Increase in technologically advanced products

A key component of modern drones is the First-Person View (FPV) camera, which allows users to receive real-time video feeds through a video transceiver. These cameras are designed to be small, lightweight, and affordable, enabling users to track their drones and view the recorded footage from the drone's perspective. The versatility of drone cameras makes them invaluable across various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and military applications. They are particularly useful in scenarios where human intervention is either impossible or inefficient, such as delivering packages during peak traffic or scanning inaccessible military bases.



Drone cameras contribute significantly to improving precision, reducing operational costs, enhancing security, and boosting work efficiency. As these technologies continue to evolve, they are expected to play an increasingly vital role in global industries by refining consumer experiences and service delivery.



The global drone camera market is highly competitive and is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The ongoing introduction of innovative and diverse technologies is anticipated to create new growth opportunities, further driving the expansion of the market.



Leading companies in the industry include GoPro, Inc., Aerialtronics DV BV, DJI, Canon Inc., Garmin Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Controp Precision Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Sony Corporation, and DST Control among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



The type segment is divided into SD Camera and HD Camera. The HD Camera segment dominated the market with a market share of around 59.07% in 2023. An HD drone camera's photos or videos have more pixels per square inch, which means an HD drone camera provides much more clearer images in which minor details are visible. High-definition pictures have many pixels in the displayed image compared to SD drone cameras. Therefore, HD provides more clarity, and every piece is noticeable. The application segment is divided into photography & videography, thermal imaging, and surveillance. The surveillance segment dominated the drone camera market with a market share of 38.27% in 2023. For precaution, nowadays, every society, building, mall, parking lot, and food court has a security surveillance camera. Surveillance can be carried out using a camera, a GPS tracker, stakeouts, biometric surveillance.



The introduction of advanced technologies and the promising potential rate of drone market growth are the primary driving forces in the global drone camera market. One of the most important incremental developments in the market is transistor density. The use of lighter and more efficient capacitors and new materials aids in the development of good trade between the drone and maximum payload, flight scope, and maximum height.



