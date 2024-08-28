Symbotic Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 15, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Symbotic Inc. ("Symbotic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYM) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 6, 2024 and July 29, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Symbotic investors have until October 15, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to “schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter.” Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues. Following this news, Symbotic’s stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day’s close of $35.63 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising