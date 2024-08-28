NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 8, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("Nano " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNE) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 8, 2024 and July 18, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Nano investors have until October 8, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: a) NNE’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; b) NNE’s timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; c) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s projected revenues and growth; d) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and e) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

