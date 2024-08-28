Syracuse Tween Has Waikiki Wish Granted by Service Experts with Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and Wawasee Middle School

Syracuse, Indiana, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teams from Wawasee Middle School, BW/Cook Service Experts of Elkhart, and Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana participated in a wish reveal for Anna, a 12-year-old from Kosciusko County. Anna has a respiratory disorder and wished to go to Hawaii, a wish that Service Experts helped grant – she will embark on her adventure next month on the day she turns 13.

Anna’s parents say she has been talking about Hawaii “forever”, and that she is excited to explore and see a pineapple farm, Pearl Harbor Museum, sea life, and to try surfing, to attend a luau, and to eat lots of seafood. She is described as “the coolest kid in the world”, and has a healthy curiosity about all living creatures, rocks, and crystals. She is adventurous, imaginative, loves swimming, catching crayfish, and filming survival videos. Her five siblings will also be traveling with her, as well as her mom and stepdad.

The wish reveal at Wawasee Middle School took place in front of more than 600 students in leis and Hawaiian snap bracelets, and included Hawaiian snacks and activities like the limbo. Wawasee’s cheerleaders and their Warrior mascot were also on-hand, as well as around 20 superfans from Service Experts and Make-A-Wish. For her trip, Service Experts also gave Anna an underwater GoPro, waterproof speakers, and more.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana's mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1983, it has granted more than 21,000 wishes for kids across its three states. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes nationwide to children battling critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters like Service Experts advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Service Experts, one of North America’s largest HVAC service companies, initiated its sponsorship of Make-A-Wish® America in 2018. The North American partnership touches the hundreds of communities Service Experts serves out of its more than 100 service centers, and this will be the 27th wish celebration that Service Experts has hosted with more than $1.5 million in total giving.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH OHIO, KENTUCKY & INDIANA

Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 21,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2023, made 1,205 wishes come true. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer, and share our mission, visit: oki.wish.org and follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin.

Attachments