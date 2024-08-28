InspireSemi to Issue Shares Related to Annual Interest Payment on Certain Outstanding Debentures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, announces that it will issue an aggregate of up to 13,645.67 proportionate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "PV Shares") at a deemed issuance price of $17.50 per PV Share to settle in full $238,800 in interest owing (the "Interest Payment") to the holders of outstanding 10% unsecured convertible debentures issued on August 25, 2023 (the "Debentures"). Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.



The Debentures were issued as of August 25, 2023 (see the Company’s press release dated August 25, 2023), mature on August 25, 2026 and carry an annual interest rate of 10%, accrued and payable annually on August 25 and payable in cash or PV Shares at the option of the Company and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (The “TSXV”). Under the terms of the indenture pursuant to which the Debentures are issued, the interest payable to the holders of Debentures is payable in PV Shares at a price per PV Share equal to 100 times the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company’s subordinate voting shares (“SV Shares”) on August 28, 2024.

For clarity, each PV Share issued in connection with the Interest Payment is convertible into 100 SV Shares at the option of the holder and upon the terms outlined in the Company’s articles available as Schedule “A” to the Company’s management information circular dated August 14, 2022 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Therefore the issuance price of the PV Shares is equivalent to Market Price of the SV Shares on August 28, 2024.

All PV Shares issued in connection with the Interest Payment are issued in reliance on certain prospectus exemptions available under securities legislation and are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period measured from the date of issuance.

The issuance of the PV Shares is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi (TSXV: INSP) provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird ‘supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip’ is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi’s solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Company Contact

John B. Kennedy, CFO

(737) 471-3230

invest@inspiresemi.com

