Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Endeavour Silver Corporation (“Endeavour” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EXK). Investors who purchased Endeavour securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EXK.

Investigation Details

On August 12, 2024, Endeavour issued a press release informing investors that “the primary ball mill at the Guanacevi mill has failed and could take up to 12 weeks to replace” and that “as a result, processing of material at the Guanacevi mill has been suspended.” Endeavour continued to state that “this downtime will impact Q3 production and is expected to impact annual production and cost guidance.”

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Endeavour securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EXK. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com