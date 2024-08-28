MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MaxLinear, Inc (“MaxLinear” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MXL). Investors who purchased MaxLinear securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MXL.



On July 24, 2024, MaxLinear issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results, including net revenue for the quarter amounting to just $92 million, down 50% year-over-year. The Company attributed this decline, at least in part, to a prolonged burn-off of excess customer inventory, leading to weakened demand. Following this news, MaxLinear’s stock price fell $8.27 per share, or 37.1%, to close at $14.02 on July 25, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased MaxLinear securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MXL. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

