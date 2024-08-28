PROCEPT BioRobotics to Present at Upcoming 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com . The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The HYDROSTM Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

