HeartCore to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11, 2024

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



HeartCore management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM Eastern time, with in-person one-one-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email HTCR@gateway-grp.com.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

