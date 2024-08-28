Orion Group Holdings Rings The Opening Bell® on the New York Stock Exchange

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (”Orion” or the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, announced today that its executive leadership team rang The Opening Bell® on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to mark its 15th anniversary as a listed company. In addition, the Company is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.

"Today was a special day for the entire Orion team, and it was an honor to ring the opening bell to mark our 15th anniversary as a listed stock on the NYSE and to celebrate our 30th anniversary as a company,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings. “Our Company has a long legacy that dates back over 100 years and it was 30 years ago that our operations were consolidated to emerge as Orion Group Holdings. Since that time, Orion has established a reputation as a leading provider for mission-critical services to the marine, industrial and infrastructure concrete sectors. Above all, I want to recognize the outstanding contributions of our people who take pride in their work and are aligned on one critical mission: delivering predictable excellence through outstanding execution.”

The Opening Bell® ceremony can be viewed at NYSE.com and New York Stock Exchange - YouTube. A replay will also be available at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investors/events-and-presentation.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at: https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com .

