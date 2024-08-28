Barricade Building Products Expands Availability to All BPI Locations in the Midwest

Richmond, VA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1986, Barricade Building Products has been at the forefront of innovation, continuously imagining, developing, and delivering top-notch building envelope materials. From Building Wraps to Structural Sheathing, Synthetic Roofing Underlayment, Door & Window Flashing, and Construction Seam Tape, Barricade offers a complete suite of products designed to meet the diverse needs of construction professionals.



With the addition of BPI locations to its distribution network, Barricade Building Products is now even better positioned to serve the Midwest market. A family-owned business with over 60 years of experience, BPI is a trusted partner for communities across the region. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Barricade's mission to provide reliable and durable building materials.



"We are excited to partner with Building Products Inc. and expand our reach to all their locations in the Midwest," said Darcy Overby, Director of National Sales of Barricade Building Products. "This collaboration allows us to bring our industry-leading products closer to our customers, ensuring they have access to the best materials for their construction projects."



Barricade Building Products' dedication to quality and innovation has earned them a stellar reputation in the industry. Their products are known for their exceptional performance, durability, and ease of installation. By incorporating Barricade's materials into their projects, contractors and builders can have peace of mind, knowing that they are using reliable products that will stand the test of time.



To inquire about the availability of Barricade Building Products at a specific BPI location, customers are encouraged to contact their nearest branch directly. The knowledgeable staff at each location will be happy to assist with any questions and provide detailed information on product availability.



Barricade Building Products and Building Products Inc. are excited to join forces and continue serving the construction community in the Midwest. Together, they aim to empower builders, contractors, and architects with the tools they need to construct with confidence.



For more information about Barricade Building Products and their extensive range of building envelope materials, please visit their website at www.barricadebp.com . For more information about BPI and their locations, please visit their website at https://bpi.build/ .

