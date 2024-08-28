Redwood Sandusky officially opens

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Redwood Living, Inc. joined together with representatives from Perkins Township and the Greater Sandusky Partnership to celebrate the opening of Redwood Sandusky.

Guests gathered to cut the ceremonial ribbon, take tours and welcome residents to the latest option in rental living in the Sandusky area.

Developed and managed by Independence-based Redwood, the neighborhood includes 136 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet.

Residents of Redwood Sandusky can choose from four floor plans, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. Ten apartment homes feature extended garages, offering residents more space for storage and parking.

“Redwood’s signature single-story design combined with unique amenities and thoughtful accommodations help create the feeling of living in a single-family home,” said Aryn Derryberry, regional manager at Redwood. “We are excited to officially open our doors to Sandusky and invite residents to come experience what living in a Redwood Neighborhood is all about.”

Residents of Redwood Sandusky can also expect:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Extra living space, commonly used for an at-home office or personal gym

Pet-friendly accommodations — residents are permitted up to three pets

Green-centric neighborhood settings

An attentive, on-site property management and maintenance team

“Housing is a major issue in our community,” explained Patrick Shepherd, director of membership and engagement for Greater Sandusky Partnership. “We had a study through our Firelands Forward program that indicated there’s over 99 percent occupancy which means less than 1 percent vacancy in this region. We thank Redwood for bringing this apartment community to Perkins Township. Thank you to Trustee Coleman and all the trustees who helped make this happen.”

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. The company has developed 18,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

Interested residents can learn more and begin the leasing process online.

About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

