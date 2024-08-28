Ford Motor Company Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 7, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ford Motor Company. ("Ford" or the "Company") (NYSE: F) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 27, 2022 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ford investors have until October 7, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ford failed to maintain appropriate quality assurance practices in vehicle models since 2022. The Company experienced higher warranty costs. The Company's warranty reserves were not adequate and did not reflect the quality issues in recent vehicles. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ford, investors suffered damages.

