Tarsus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2024 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the 2024 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference taking place in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, September 4, at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

