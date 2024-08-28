Apheresis Market Size to Surge to USD 6.7 Billion by 2034, Driven by Strong Growth Momentum at 7.7% CAGR | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global apheresis market (pasaran apheresis) was worth US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 7.7 % between 2024 and 2034.

Apheresis, also known as pheresis or hemapheresis, is a specialized medical procedure that involves removing whole blood from a donor or patient and separating it into individual components such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes.

This process is facilitated by a centrifuge machine, which draws blood from the patient, separates it into its individual components through spinning, and then isolates the targeted elements. The remaining blood components are subsequently returned to the patient’s bloodstream. This technique is widely used in various medical treatments, thereby contributing to its growing significance in the healthcare industry.

What is apheresis Market in a Nutshell?

Apheresis is a critical medical procedure that enables healthcare providers to isolate and extract specific components of blood—such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma—for therapeutic purposes. During apheresis, a patient’s or donor’s whole blood is drawn and processed through a device functioning as a centrifuge, which separates the various blood components and returns the remaining elements to the bloodstream.

This procedure facilitates the targeted collection or removal of specific blood components, thereby making it an essential tool for a wide range of medical applications. In both - clinical and research settings, apheresis has become increasingly valuable due to its versatility and ability to deliver tailored treatments.

It is widely employed in the treatment of blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, and certain types of cancers. Moreover, recent advancements in apheresis technology have significantly enhanced its efficacy and expanded its applications. Innovations such as automated apheresis devices have streamlined the process, thereby improving patient comfort and reducing the time required for blood component separation.

Emerging technologies like selective adsorption and microfluidics are also gaining traction as they offer more precise extraction of specific blood components. Additionally, the role of apheresis in gene and cell therapies is growing, particularly in the collection of cells for treatments targeting conditions such as sickle cell disease and certain malignancies.

A notable example is Asahi Kasei Medical’s recent introduction of the PlasautoΣ, an advanced automated system designed to optimize plasmapheresis with greater efficiency and precision. These developments underscore the evolving landscape of the apheresis market, driven by technological innovation and expanding therapeutic applications.

Apheresis Market Regional Insights

• Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of blood-related disorders such as leukemia, thalassemia, and immune-mediated hematologic conditions are driving the market.

Additionally, innovations in apheresis devices such as automated systems and improvements in selective adsorption and microfluidics, surge government efforts in order to develop modern infrastructure, establishment of blood banks, specialty clinics, and treatment centers equipped with apheresis facilities, increased awareness of the benefits of therapeutic apheresis among healthcare providers and patients and increasing demand for plasma-derived products in the treatment of various conditions are leading to a higher number of apheresis procedures, particularly plasmapheresis, which is further used to collect plasma for therapeutic use thereby anticipated to drive the apheresis market share in the region.

Research states that in South Asia, 1,733,573 cancer cases were documented in 2020 where 62,163 cases were leukemia-related. The highest incidence rate was reported in Pakistan (4.3 in 1,000,000) and Sri Lanka (4.1 in 1,000,000) and the lowest in Bangladesh (1.8 in 1,000,000) and Nepal (2.0 in 1,000,000).

Leading Key Players in Global Market

Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun SE, NIKKISO Co., Ltd., Medica SPA., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories America and Therakos, Inc. are some of the leading key players operating in the global market.

Recent Developments in Apheresis Industry

In February 2024, it was announced that children, young people, and adults across England suffering from sickle cell disease will soon benefit from better care closer to where they live, following the disbursement of a £1.5M investment by the National Institute of Health and Care Research in 25 red blood cell exchange devices.​

Funding for the Spectra Optia® Apheresis System devices has been distributed to 22 NHS trusts*, with the devices set to be installed in hospitals for the treatment of patients by the end of March.

There are approximately 15,000 people in the England with sickle cell disease, and around 10% of these are eligible for the treatment on the NHS. Investment in the rollout of this technology could provide an additional 10,000 apheresis procedures annually.

Apheresis Market Segmentation

Product Type

Devices

Disposables

Application

Renal Diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others (Fibrosis, Diabetes, etc.)

Procedure

Plasmapheresis

Photopheresis

LDL-apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erthrocytapheresis

Others (Lymphapheresis, Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption, etc.)

Technology

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

End-user

Hospitals

Blood Collections Centers Public Private



