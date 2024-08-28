KD Hall Foundation Hosts "Resilient Hearts: Sickle Cell Education & Blood Donation" Event on September 11th

Seattle - WA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KD Hall Foundation is honored to present "Resilient Hearts: Sickle Cell Education & Blood Donation," a transformative event dedicated to raising awareness and fostering support for those affected by sickle cell disease. The blood drive and fireside conversation will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, and promises to be a day of community engagement, education, and inspiration from our Sickle Cell Community.

This impactful event will feature a community blood drive from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, offering attendees a chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of sickle cell patients. In conjunction with the blood drive, a Lunchtime Conversation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, where individuals living with sickle cell disease will share their powerful stories, shedding light on the realities of this challenging condition.

"Sickle cell anemia is a complex, often misunderstood condition that requires continuous education and collective support," said KD Hall, co-founder at the KD Hall Foundation. "Through this blood and education drive, we aim to not only educate but also inspire action within our community to support those battling this disease."

The fireside chat discussion will explore a variety of essential topics, including:

Navigating the day-to-day challenges of living with sickle cell disease

Recent advancements in treatment and research

The critical role of community support and advocacy

Stories of resilience from individuals who inspire hope and change

The life-saving impact of blood donations for sickle cell patients

This insightful discussion will be streamed live, allowing a wider audience to participate and engage with our esteemed speakers.

To register for this event and reserve your spot, please visit the Event Registration Link . Attendance is free and open to all.

For further information about the KD Hall Foundation and its ongoing initiatives, please visit www.kdhallfoundation.org .

About the KD Hall Foundation:

The Foundation’s vision transcends basic educational programs, intending to lead everywhere and bring girls together across diverse backgrounds. KD Hall Foundation understands the innate power that happens when women break down divisive barriers and focus on unique problems impacting us as a civilization. For the next 30 years, KD Hall Foundation plans to focus its mission on improving the livelihood of BIPOC girls that have been historically underrepresented and marginalized.

