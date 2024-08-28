Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Investors: October 15, 2024 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme”) (NASDAQ: EXTR) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Extreme common stock between July 27, 2022 and January 30, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”) The lead plaintiff deadline is October 15, 2024.

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) Extreme suffered from weak client demand trends due to customers ordering more product than necessary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the company attempted to offset the negative organic demand trends with backlog orders exceeding the proportion it represented to investors; (3) based on these facts, the company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the Class Period.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Extreme investors may, no later than October 15, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

