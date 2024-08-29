VERVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERV) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Verve securities between August 9, 2022, and April 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 28, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Defendants did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial (the “Heart-1 Trial”) of VERVE-101 would be halted (VERVE-101 is an investigational gene editing medicine designed to be a single course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)); (2) Defendants overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verve shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: