Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-Based Controllers, and Soil Based Controllers), and End Use (Agriculture and Non-agriculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the smart irrigation controllers market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The smart irrigation controllers market is primarily driven by the urgent need for water conservation amidst escalating global water scarcity concerns. Advanced technologies such as IoT and AI enable controllers to optimize water usage, reducing wastage and promoting sustainable irrigation practices. In addition, regulatory mandates and incentives further propel the market growth, while increasing awareness among consumers and businesses about the environmental and cost-saving benefits of smart irrigation systems also contributes to market expansion.

Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A46461

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.3 billion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Type, End User and Region. Drivers Growing awareness of water scarcity issues Stringent regulations promoting water conservation Increasing adoption of precision agriculture Opportunities Increasing urbanization and demand for well-designed landscapes Continued innovation in smart irrigation technology Restraint High Initial Costs Technical Complexity

The weather-based controllers segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By type, the weather-based controllers segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the smart irrigation controllers market due to their dynamic adjustment capabilities based on real-time weather data. These controllers offer efficient water management by optimizing irrigation schedules according to changing weather conditions, appealing to users seeking convenience and water conservation. In addition, supportive government policies and increase in awareness of sustainability further drive the adoption of weather-based controllers over soil-based alternatives.

Buy This Research Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f3721b8a830153a00e2af61f90bb4cd6

The agriculture segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By end user, the agriculture segment is anticipated to experience faster growth for the smart irrigation controllers market due to increase in global demand for food production, coupled with limited water resources and the need for sustainable farming practices. Smart irrigation controllers offer precision irrigation solutions that optimize water usage, enhance crop yields, and reduce operational costs. In addition, advancements in precision agriculture technologies and regulatory pressures for water conservation further drive the adoption of smart irrigation systems in agriculture.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2023, however Asia-Pacifc is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing agricultural activities, growing awareness of water conservation, and government initiatives to modernize agriculture and promote sustainable practices. In addition, the adoption of smart technologies and the emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region further support the expected growth in this region compared.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A46461

Players

Rachio

Rain Bird Corporation

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Toro Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Weathermatic

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Systems

Galcon

Similar Reports:

Agriculture Blowers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Agricultural Sprayers Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Agriculture, Construction and Mining Machinery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Agriculture Infrared Heater Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

Wilmington, Delaware

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com