Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

29 August 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2024 and 2023 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2024, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at https://www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2024 financial highlights and other financial updates

Debt free with cash of $11.5 million at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: $8 million).

Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O’Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker) Peter Krens +44 20 7186 9033





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

June 2024

$’000 Three months ended 30

June 2023

$’000 Six months ended 30

June 2024

$’000 Six months ended 30

June 2023

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - - - - - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (42) (47) (86) (90) General and administrative expenses (550) (578) (1,078) (1,175) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (78) (9) 42 47 (670) (634) (1,122) (1,218) Results from operating activities (670) (634) (1,122) (1,218) Finance income 10 44 18 112 Finance expense (89) (151) (451) (295) Net finance expense (79) (107) (433) (183) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (749) (741) (1,555) (1,401) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (747) (740) (1,551) (1,398) Non-controlling interests (2) (1) (4) (3) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (749) (741) (1,555) (1,401) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent)





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 June

2024

$’000 At 31 December

2023

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 50,402 51,287 Property, plant and equipment 0 2 Trade and other receivables 25 26 Restricted cash 2,101 2,176 52,528 53,491 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11,500 7,992 Trade and other receivables 103 54 11,603 8,046 Total assets 64,131 61,537 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 406,690 402,120 Contributed surplus 47,441 47,379 Retained deficit (408,748) (407,197) 45,383 42,302 Non-controlling interests 693 697 Total equity 46,076 42,999 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 16,414 16,204 16,414 16,204 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,641 2,334 1,641 2,334 Total liabilities 18,055 18,538 Total equity and liabilities 64,131 61,537





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 June 2024

$’000 2023

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,555) (1,401) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 62 231 Depreciation 2 2 Net finance expense 433 173 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (42) (47) Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (48) (31) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 12 6 Net cash used in operating activities (1,136) (1,067) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 18 122 Proceeds from sale of ORRI’s 4,000 0 Exploration and evaluation assets (3,755) (37) Net cash generated from investing activities 263 85



Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from private placement 4,570 0 Net cash generated from financing activities



4,570 0 Change in cash and cash equivalents 3,697 (982) Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (189) (145) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,992 16,785 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 11,500 15,658

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Attachment