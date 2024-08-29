Transaction in Own Shares

29th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:28th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,002
Lowest price per share (pence):699.00
Highest price per share (pence):704.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):701.5005

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,342,171 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,342,171 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON701.50052,002699.00704.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
28 August 2024 10:36:55119701.00XLON00295181170TRLO1
28 August 2024 10:36:55118701.00XLON00295181171TRLO1
28 August 2024 10:36:55118701.00XLON00295181172TRLO1
28 August 2024 10:36:55118701.00XLON00295181173TRLO1
28 August 2024 10:39:5380702.00XLON00295183194TRLO1
28 August 2024 10:39:5338702.00XLON00295183195TRLO1
28 August 2024 13:41:4215703.00XLON00295206196TRLO1
28 August 2024 13:42:108702.00XLON00295206202TRLO1
28 August 2024 14:56:11116704.00XLON00295208606TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:45:01113702.00XLON00295210789TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:45:01112702.00XLON00295210790TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:45:01112702.00XLON00295210791TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:45:01112702.00XLON00295210792TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:45:01484702.00XLON00295210793TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:45:22110700.00XLON00295210805TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:51:1968700.00XLON00295211105TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:56:2665700.00XLON00295211326TRLO1
28 August 2024 15:59:0096699.00XLON00295211419TRLO1

