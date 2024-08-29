THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces July Monthly NAV Estimate

29 August 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 July 2024 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 July 2024)

NAV per share was $27.41 (£21.34), a total return of 1.8% in the month

Performance in the month primarily driven by the Q2 2024 private company valuations, which increased by 1.4% in the quarter (on a constant currency basis)

2024 year to date private company valuations have increased by 4.4% on a constant currency basis; this performance has been partially offset by movements in value of quoted holdings and foreign exchange headwinds

$27 million of proceeds received during the month, primarily driven by a partial realisation in Action, taking total proceeds received in 2024 year to date to $153 million

$407 million of available liquidity at 31 July 2024

72% of the portfolio valued based on Q2 2024 private valuations or quoted holdings as of 31 July 2024. 2 Additional Q2 2024 private company valuation information is expected in the coming weeks

Additional Q2 2024 private company valuation information is expected in the coming weeks 2H 2024 dividend of $0.47 per share accounted for in 31 July 2024 NAV, and will be paid on 30 August 2024

Annualised dividend yield at 31 July 2024 NAV of 3.4%; annualised share price yield is 4.4% based on the closing share price of £16.12 on 27 August 2024

As of 31 July 2024 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 1.0% (1.5%) 7.5%

2.4% 72.3%

11.5% 176.8%

10.7% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 14.0% 18.9% 23.8%

7.4% 81.0%

12.6% 161.8%

10.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 6.4% 14.2% 30.6%

9.3% 84.2%

13.0% 309.6%

15.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 10.8% 13.5% 27.1%

8.3% 32.4%

5.8% 83.9%

6.3%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 July 2024

NAV performance during the month driven by:

1.8% NAV increase ($23 million) from the receipt of additional private company valuation information

0.2% NAV increase ($2 million) from positive FX movements

0.1% NAV increase ($1 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 7% of portfolio fair value)

0.3% NAV decrease ($4 million) attributable to expense accruals and changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2024

$27 million received during the month, primarily driven by a partial liquidity event in Action where the Investment Manager elected for liquidity for portfolio construction reasons

$153 million of realisations received year to date, driven by Action and previously announced sales of Cotiviti, Melissa & Doug, FV Hospital and Safefleet as well as partial sales of public stock and continued realisations from the legacy income investment portfolio

$73 million invested in 2024 in new and follow-on investments

$25 million invested in FDH Aero, a leading parts distributor to the aerospace and defense industry

$38 million invested into two U.S. healthcare businesses, Benecon and Zeus

$10 million of additional new and follow on investments

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities with significant available liquidity at 31 July 2024

$407 million of available liquidity

– $210 million undrawn credit line and $197 million of cash / liquid investments

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 July 2024 was based on the following information:

7% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 July 2024

7% in public securities



65% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2024

65% in private direct investments



2% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2024

2% in private direct investments



26% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2024

26% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as at 31 July 2024)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 66.8 5.3% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 62.9 4.9% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 58.2 4.6% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 42.0 3.3% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 40.1 3.2% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 38.3 3.0% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 35.2 2.8% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 35.1 2.8% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 31.6 2.5% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 31.4 2.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 30.7 2.4% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 30.1 2.4% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 29.7 2.3% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 28.7 2.3% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 27.2 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.6 2.1% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 26.2 2.1%



Benecon



2024



TA Associates



Healthcare 25.3



2.0% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 25.0 2.0% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.0 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.0 2.0% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.4 1.9% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.8 1.9% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 23.2 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.5 1.8% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.7% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 20.8 1.6% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 19.5 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.4 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 18.7 1.5% Total Top 30 Investments 935.3 73.6%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 76% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 23% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 18% Financial Services 14% Business Services 12% Healthcare 8% Other 4% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 11% 2017 19% 2018 15% 2019 15% 2020 12% 2021 16% 2022 5% 2023 2% 2024 5% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $481 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader’s Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of June 30, 2024.





1 Based on net asset value.

2 One company valued as of 31 May 2024.





This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

