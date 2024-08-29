Company Announcement

No. 04/2024





Copenhagen, 29 August 2024



STG Global Finance B.V. announces tender offer to purchase debt instruments for cash

Attachment:

STG Global Finance B.V. announces tender offer to purchase debt instruments for cash





For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

STG Global Finance B.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. Scandinavian Tobacco Group is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit https://www.st-group.com/ .

Attachment