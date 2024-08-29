Ultra-High Strength Steel Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components and Cost-Effective Manufacturing Benefitting Expansion - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-High Strength Steel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ultra-High Strength Steel was estimated at US$19.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







In the automotive sector, the use of UHSS is pivotal in enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency. The material's high strength allows for the design of thinner, lighter components that absorb and dissipate crash energy more effectively, improving occupant protection during collisions. The reduction in vehicle weight contributes to better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, aligning with global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of transportation. Automakers are increasingly adopting UHSS in the construction of vehicle bodies, frames, and safety components, leveraging its performance benefits to meet stringent safety and emission standards.



What Challenges and Innovations Are Shaping the UHSS Market?



The UHSS market faces challenges such as higher production costs and the need for advanced manufacturing techniques. The material's high strength requires specialized forming and welding processes, which can increase manufacturing complexity and costs. However, ongoing innovations are addressing these challenges. Advances in metallurgy and production technologies are enhancing the manufacturability of UHSS, making it more cost-effective. Research into new alloy compositions and heat treatment processes is also expanding the material's capabilities, enabling its use in a broader range of applications and industries.



The growth in the UHSS market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is a major driver, driven by the need for improved fuel efficiency and safety. Technological advancements in steel production and processing are enhancing the properties and cost-effectiveness of UHSS. The rising focus on sustainable construction practices is also boosting the demand for UHSS in the building and infrastructure sectors. Additionally, regulatory requirements for vehicle safety and emissions are driving automakers to adopt UHSS, further propelling market growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Martensitic segment, which is expected to reach US$8.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Dual Phase segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AK Steel Holding Corp., Angang Steel Company Limited, ArcelorMittal, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ultra-High Strength Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components

Advancements in Metallurgical Processes

Rising Use in High-Performance Building Structures

Increased Adoption in Aerospace Applications

Enhanced Safety Standards in Automotive Industry

Development of Cost-Effective Manufacturing Techniques

Regulatory Requirements for Vehicle Emissions and Fuel Efficiency

Expansion of High-Strength Steel in Energy Sector

Market Growth in Emerging Economies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

AK Steel Holding Corp.

Angang Steel Company Limited

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

China Steel Corporation

Essar Steel India Ltd.

Gerdau SA

Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Novolipetsk Steel

Nucor Corporation

Posco Co., Ltd.

Schuler AG

Shougang Corporation

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

United States Steel Corporation

Usiminas

Voestalpine AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cyzgj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment