Italy Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024: Ensure Your Healthcare Strategy is Aligned with the Latest Workforce, Spending, and Market Trends

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report on the healthcare sector offers a range of statistics covering the entire value chain an in-depth data-centric analysis of the entire healthcare ecosystem, covering a range of modules from demographic data to healthcare spending. It provides invaluable insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and healthcare spending patterns.



This report serves as a critical data tool for anyone involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, providing the necessary data and insights to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.



Here's a summary of key modules:

Patient Statistics: Over 80 KPIs covering patient statistics by disease, by hospital type, by admission type and key diseases by gender.

Over 80 KPIs covering patient statistics by disease, by hospital type, by admission type and key diseases by gender. Medical Staff: Over 100 KPIs covering medical staff statistics by physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Includes breakdown by specialty, qualification, age, gender, and other metrics

Over 100 KPIs covering medical staff statistics by physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Includes breakdown by specialty, qualification, age, gender, and other metrics Healthcare Facilities: Over 65 KPIs covering healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes breakdown by ownership, specialty, location, and other metrics.

Over 65 KPIs covering healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes breakdown by ownership, specialty, location, and other metrics. Pharmacies: Over 30 KPIs covering statistics on number of pharmacies categorized by location, city, ownership type, and end-user market. Also, includes sales data for pharmacies, categorized by ownership and distribution channel.

Over 30 KPIs covering statistics on number of pharmacies categorized by location, city, ownership type, and end-user market. Also, includes sales data for pharmacies, categorized by ownership and distribution channel. Population Trends & Statistics: Over 12 KPIs covering demographic shifts and their implications for healthcare demand at country level. The indicators cover population breakdown by age groups, macroeconomic fundamentals, life expectancy, and mortality rates.

Reasons to buy this Databook:

Comprehensive Healthcare Workforce Analysis: In-depth analysis of the healthcare workforce, including detailed distribution of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals, essential for targeting medical specialties and planning workforce strategies.

In-depth analysis of the healthcare workforce, including detailed distribution of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals, essential for targeting medical specialties and planning workforce strategies. Healthcare Facilities Landscape: Comprehensive overview of healthcare infrastructure, including detailed hospital analytics and data on diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, crucial for investors and medical device manufacturers.

Comprehensive overview of healthcare infrastructure, including detailed hospital analytics and data on diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, crucial for investors and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Spending Patterns Decoded: Detailed breakdown of healthcare spending, including spending-to-GDP ratios, per capita analysis, and segmentation by category, payment source, age, and gender, providing insights into economic impact and market opportunities.

Detailed breakdown of healthcare spending, including spending-to-GDP ratios, per capita analysis, and segmentation by category, payment source, age, and gender, providing insights into economic impact and market opportunities. Pharmacy Market Dynamics Unveiled: Detailed analysis of the pharmacy market, including distribution patterns, prescription revenue trends, and distribution channels, providing strategic insights for optimizing pharmaceutical distribution and identifying new market opportunities.

Detailed analysis of the pharmacy market, including distribution patterns, prescription revenue trends, and distribution channels, providing strategic insights for optimizing pharmaceutical distribution and identifying new market opportunities. Demographics Insights: Comprehensive demographic insights, including age-specific breakdowns, life expectancy trends, GDP correlations, and more, to forecast healthcare market trends and tailor strategies effectively.

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report

2 Italy Healthcare Snapshot: Key Statistics and Benchmarking with Similar Countries

3 Italy Healthcare Spending by Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4 Italy Physician Statistics, 2019-2028

5 Italy Nurse Statistics, 2019-2028

6 Italy Number of Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) and AHPs per 100,000 Population, 2019-2028

7 Italy Number of Pharmacists and Pharmacists per 100,000 Population, 2019-2028

8 Italy Administrative, Technical and Support Staff Statistics in Healthcare Sector, 2019-2028

9 Italy Healthcare Facilities Statistics, 2019-2028

10 Italy Healthcare Facilities by Private Hospital - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2019-2028

11 Italy Number of Hospitals by Location - Number of Hospitals, 2019-2028

12 Italy Healthcare Facilities by Beds - Number of Beds and beds per 100,000, 2019-2028

13 Italy Healthcare Facilities by Diagnostic Centres - Number of Centres, 2019-2028

14 Italy Healthcare Facilities by Rehabilitation Centres - Number of Centres, 2019-2028

15 Italy Number of Patients and Hospitalization per 1000 Population, 2019-2028

16 Italy Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues, 2019-2028

17 Italy Number of Pharmacies, 2019-2028

18 Italy Population Statistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvr8ao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.