BUSINESSNEXT and MDSL Strengthen Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Jordan’s Banking Sector

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a global leader in composable enterprise solution, and MDSL, an ITG company with a proven track record in delivering turnkey banking solutions, today completed eight years of partnership, accelerating digital transformation in Jordan’s banking sector.



The two companies have been collaborating successfully for eight years, delivering innovative solutions to financial institutions in the region. This renewed commitment underscores their shared vision of empowering banks with cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and drive growth.

BUSINESSNEXT’s comprehensive platform offers banks a unified view of their customers, enabling personalized interactions powered with predictive and generative AI capabilities. The platform enables modernized sales and service delivery across channels including website, chatbots, contact centre and branches. It also provides AI-driven digital lending and loan origination system to accelerate growth. MDSL’s expertise in core banking, digital banking, payments, and other critical banking infrastructure complements BUSINESSNEXT’s offerings, providing a holistic solution for banks seeking to modernize their operations.

Through this partnership, Jordanian banks will benefit from:

Accelerated digital transformation: Leveraging BUSINESSNEXT and MDSL’s combined strengths to rapidly implement innovative solutions.

Enhanced customer experience: Delivering personalized and seamless customer journeys across all channels.

Multiple deployment options: Optimizing costs based on your specific needs. - SaaS, private cloud or cloud in your premises.

Faster go live: Ready capabilities for retail banking, corporate banking and Islamic banking.

Seamless Integrations: 170+ Ready integration connectors for the banking ecosystem.



“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with MDSL and expand our reach in the Jordanian market,” said Vishal Khurana, Region Head – Middle East and Africa, BUSINESSNEXT. “Together, we can help banks in Jordan accelerate adoption of new age technologies to drive profitable growth and efficiency.”

Our partnership with BUSINESSNEXT has been a driving force behind the digital transformation in Jordan’s banking sector. As we strengthen our relationship, we remain committed to providing our clients with the advanced technology and expertise they need in this dynamic market,” said Camille Ziade, General Manager at MDSL.

About MDSL

Established in 1978, MDSL, an ITG company, has a proven track record in supplying and integrating turnkey banking solutions across Lebanon and the Middle East. Their offerings include core banking systems, compliance and risk management tools such as asset liability management, profitability analysis, Basel II and IFRS9 compliance, as well as corporate and retail lending solutions. MDSL also provides digital banking and omni-channel services, alongside electronic signature verification. Their expertise extends to EFT solutions and payments, encompassing ATM/POS switching, card management, fraud management, EFT software simulation (including ATM/POS terminals and Host-to-Host interfaces), and instant or central card issuance systems.

Additionally, MDSL offers Telco solutions, business analytics, business intelligence, and enterprise content management solutions.



For more information visit:

https://www.itgholding.com/affiliate/10/mdsl

About BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a leader in Financial Services CRM by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-native platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and have superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and its international headquarters in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

For more information visit:

https://www.businessnext.com/

For Media Inquiries:

PR Contact Name: Ajay Joshi

Phone Number: 7814023329

Email: Ajay.Joshi@businessnext.com