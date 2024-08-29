Poultry Vaccines Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Vaccines Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Technology, Dosage Form, Disease, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The poultry vaccines market size is projected to grow from US$ 2.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 4.1 billion by 2031; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2031

The rising prevalence of poultry diseases are the key factors and advancements in vectored and combination vaccines propelling the poultry vaccines market development. However, product recall hamper the poultry vaccines market growth. Furthermore, the advancements in vectored and combination vaccines are likely to remain key poultry vaccines market trends during 2021-2031.







Rising Prevalence of Poultry Diseases Drives Market Growth



Poultry production results in producing different types of animal proteins through eggs and meat. With rising poultry production, there are high chances of susceptibility to several zoonotic diseases such as "Fowl disease" that might result in huge economic losses, particularly in developing countries. For example, chickens are more prone to bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal infections. These viral outbreaks can cause Newcastle disease, avian influenza, infectious bursal disease, and other diseases to wide range of poultry animals.



Poultry diseases are a major cause of death of chicks and also lead to reduced livestock. Farmers are facing huge economic losses worldwide as they spread zoonotic diseases, posing a serious health risk to mammals. For example, poultry coccidiosis is one of the most common diseases across the globe; it leads to huge losses associated with mortality, reduced body weight, and extra expenses related to preventive and therapeutic control. Therefore, the rising prevalence of poultry diseases resulting in huge economic losses boosts the demand for poultry vaccinations, which drives the market.

Type-Based Insights



By type, the poultry vaccines market is bifurcated into broiler and layer. The broiler segment held the largest market share of the poultry vaccines market in 2023. Broilers are young chickens of six to eight weeks of age with 1.5-2.0 kg average body weight, flexible breastbone cartilage, and pliable and soft meat. They are bred and raised for meat production.

The majority of commercial broilers achieve slaughter weight between four and seven weeks of age. Due to intense breeding selection for rapid early growth, broiler breeds are highly vulnerable to skeletal deformity, skin & eye diseases, and congestive heart disorders. To ensure the well-being of the flock, ventilation, housing, stocking density, and in-house operations are examined on a regular basis. As the males grow faster than females, they need higher floor space and nutrients than female broilers. Hence, male and female broiler chicks are reared separately in many countries.



Vaccination programs are one of the essential tools for disease and viral disease prevention, especially for broilers in poultry farming. Vaccines contain the attenuated pathogen or at low concentrations that cause a mild infection or antigenic components of the microorganism, which will make the broiler immune from particular diseases. Vaccines for Marek's disease are given at the hatchery at day one age of broiler by subcutaneous route of administration. Therefore, broiler segment bolster the poultry vaccines market growth during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:



The geographic scope of the poultry vaccines market report is mainly segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Global and regional market analysis covering key market trends, major players, regulations, and recent market developments.



Asia Pacific has dominated the poultry vaccines market and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years. In Asia Pacific, China accounted for the largest share of the poultry vaccines market in 2023. China is witnessing rapid economic growth and urbanization. China has one of the major healthcare systems in the region.

The market growth in the country can be accredited to the growing demand for poultry meat, the increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, the growing livestock population, increasing awareness about animal health, and the rising frequency of poultry disease outbreaks in China. Therefore, favorable government initiatives to promote vaccination among the population of China are the key factor influencing the poultry vaccines market growth.





