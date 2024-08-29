Europe Plastics for Tribology Application Market Projected to Reach $13.04 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Advancements in Tribological Material Science

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Plastics for Tribology Application Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Material, Application, End Use, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for plastics specifically designed for tribology applications—encompassing materials adept at handling wear and friction—is on a robust growth trajectory. With a forecasting period extending from 2023 to 2031, the sector is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, boosting its value from US$ 7.99 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 13.04 billion by 2031.





This market rise can largely be attributed to the ongoing demand for high-performance durable materials that can endure the most stringent operational environments while bringing down energy usage and maintenance expenditure. The realm of polymer science and engineering has been at the forefront, introducing specialized plastic compounds and blends that exhibit superior tribological attributes.

The Automotive Sector: A Key Market Driver



A significant driver behind this burgeoning market is the European automotive segment, where advancements and a rise in vehicle demand are creating a surge for tribology-specific plastics. These materials are integral to enhancing the lifespan and efficiency of various car components. Thanks to the ingress of tailored plastics like PTFE and PEEK, which stand out for their low friction and minimal wear, the automotive industry is a vibrant market for the tribology sector.

Increased Environmental Awareness and Regulation Compliance



Within the industry, there is a noticeable pivot towards plastics that are not only lightweight, hence bolstering fuel efficiency, but also aligned with the stringent European environmental mandates. The shift towards materials that can reduce vehicular weights without sacrificing efficacy is of special relevance here, as it corresponds to fewer carbon emissions.

Market Expansion and Key Player Strategies



With the expansion of venues requiring high-performance, wear-resistant materials, such as the marine and aerospace industries, and the burgeon of smart technological applications, the market is expanding dynamically. Key industry players are concentrating on the development of innovative and high-quality products to suit an array of customer necessities.

This market expansion is a reflection of a detailed analysis cultivated through exhaustive research methodologies and validated by industry professionals. As the European market for plastics in tribology applications advances, it signals the wider adoption of these sophisticated materials in vital industrial applications, ensuring reduced maintenance costs, enhanced performance reliability, and a positive environmental impact.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Europe





Companies Featured

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Covestro AG

SABIC

Lanxess AG

Toray Industries Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp

Solvay SA

Arkema SA

Evonik Industries AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh3m6v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment