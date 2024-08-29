Europe Medical Cannabis Market Forecast 2024-2032: Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and GW Pharmaceuticals Dominate the Market Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Medical Cannabis Oil market is poised for significant growth, projected to escalate from US$ 0.91 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.40 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 12.08%. In this comprehensive research report, the market is analyzed by:

Derivatives;

Source;

Application;

Route of Administration;

End-user;

Distribution Channel; and

Country.

Market Highlights Identified in the Report

Progressive legalization across Europe is creating a favorable regulatory environment, enhancing market expansion for medical cannabis oil products.

Germany leads the market with a robust infrastructure and supportive regulations, while other countries like the UK, Italy, and Spain show significant growth potential based on evolving regulatory landscapes and market dynamics.

Key players such as Tilray, Aurora Cannabis Inc., and GW Pharmaceuticals dominate the market, emphasizing research, strategic partnerships, and innovation to maintain competitive edge amidst evolving industry dynamics.

The medical cannabis oil market has experienced substantial growth as legalization and acceptance of cannabis-based treatments expand globally. Cannabis oil, derived from the cannabis plant through extraction methods, contains cannabinoids such as THC and CBD, known for their therapeutic properties. Increasing recognition of cannabis oil's potential in alleviating symptoms of various medical conditions, including chronic pain, epilepsy, and anxiety disorders, has driven its adoption in medical settings.



Governments in several countries are progressively legalizing medical cannabis, creating a conducive regulatory environment for market expansion. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about alternative and natural therapies has fueled the demand for cannabis oil products. The market is characterized by diverse product offerings, including full-spectrum and CBD-isolate oils, catering to different therapeutic needs and preferences.



Despite regulatory challenges and stigma associated with cannabis, the medical cannabis oil market continues to evolve, driven by ongoing research, favorable legislative changes, and shifting attitudes toward cannabis-based therapies in healthcare.

Regional Insights

Germany is likely to maintain its leadership position in the European medical cannabis oil market due to its established infrastructure, supportive regulations, and strong healthcare system. Germany legalized medical cannabis in 2017, giving the market a head start compared to many other European countries. This established infrastructure and experience position Germany as a leader in the field. As awareness and acceptance of medical cannabis increase, the number of patients seeking treatment in Germany is steadily rising. This fuels market growth and incentivizes further investment in research and development.

Germany's regulatory framework for medical cannabis is considered relatively patient-friendly compared to some other European countries. This facilitates access for patients with qualifying conditions. The UK legalized medical cannabis in 2018 and is experiencing an increase in patient access programs. This, coupled with ongoing research, could lead to significant market growth. Italy legalized medical cannabis in 2006 but has faced challenges with availability. As regulations become more streamlined and patient access expands, the Italian market holds significant growth potential. Spain has a well-established medical cannabis industry with a focus on domestic production. As regulations evolve and export opportunities increase, the Spanish market could see a boost.



Competitive Landscape



The Medical Cannabis Oil market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like Tilray, Aurora Cannabis Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, Almiral, Bedrocan, and others at the forefront, collectively accounting for approximately 41 % of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings.

The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation. As the Medical Cannabis Oil industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market

Chapter 4. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Overview

Chapter 5. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by Derivatives

Chapter 6. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by Source

Chapter 7. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by Application

Chapter 8. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by Route of Administration

Chapter 9. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by End-user

Chapter 10. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 11. Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 12. The UK Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 13. Germany Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 14. The Netherlands Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Italy Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 16. Spain Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 17. Poland Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 18. Rest of Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis

Chapter 19. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Bedrocan

Biocann

BIOTA Biosciences LLC

Cannamedical

Mary Jane CBD

Sanity Group GmbH

Tilray

Valcon Medical

