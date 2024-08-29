Respiratory Drugs - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Industry Forecast to 2030; Featuring Company and Product Profiles of AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Teva Pharma, Novartis, GSK, and More

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Drugs - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Industry Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The respiratory drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The demand for respiratory drugs is primarily being boosted by the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders around the globe. Additionally, increasing air pollution and exposure to allergens and growing awareness regarding respiratory diseases leading to an increase in diagnosis and treatment are some of the key factors, which are contributing to the growth of the respiratory drugs market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

North America is expected to dominate the overall respiratory drugs market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This is due to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region. Additionally, increasing risk factors associated with respiratory disorders, growing air pollution and growing awareness regarding respiratory diseases leading to an increase in diagnosis are some of the key factors driving the growth of the respiratory drugs market in North America.

Some of the key market players operating in the respiratory drugs market include AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, GSK plc., Merck & Co., Grifols, S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin, Verona Pharma plc, Moderna, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and others.

In the drug class segment of the respiratory drugs market, the bronchodilators category is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the respiratory drugs market in 2023. This can be attributed to the various applications and advantages provided by the category that will be responsible for driving the demand for respiratory drugs during the given forecast period.

In addition, the various product launches and regulatory approvals for respiratory drugs are also expected to propel the market for the bronchodilators category in the upcoming years. For example, in September 2023, Verona Pharma plc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the Company's New Drug Application seeking approval of ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the bronchodilators category is expected to register significant growth, thereby driving the growth of the overall respiratory drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. Respiratory Drugs Market Report Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Assumption



2. Respiratory Drugs Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China



5. Respiratory Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Respiratory Drugs Market Drivers

5.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Around the Globe

5.1.2. Increasing Air Pollution and Exposure to Allergens

5.1.3. Growing Awareness Regarding Respiratory Diseases Leads to an Increase in Diagnosis and Treatment

5.2. Respiratory Drugs Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Approvals

5.2.2. Introduction of Generic Competitors

5.3. Respiratory Drugs Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Emergence of Biologic Drugs and Biosimilars for Respiratory Diseases



6. Respiratory Drugs Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry



7. Respiratory Drugs Market Assessment

7.1. By Drug Class

7.1.1. Bronchodilators

7.1.2. Corticosteroids

7.1.3. Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists

7.1.4. Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists

7.1.5. Anticholinergics

7.1.6. Others

7.2. By Disease

7.2.1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD)

7.2.2. Asthma

7.2.3. Lung Cancer

7.2.4. Allergic Rhinitis

7.2.5. Others

7.3. By Route of Administration

7.3.1. Inhalation

7.3.2. Oral

7.3.3. Intravenous

7.3.4. Others

7.4. By End-Users

7.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

7.4.3. Others

7.5. By Geography

7.5.1. North America

7.5.2. Europe

7.5.3. Asia-Pacific

7.5.4. Rest of the World (RoW)



8. Respiratory Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. AstraZeneca

8.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.3. Teva Pharmaceuticals

8.4. Novartis AG

8.5. GSK plc

8.6. Merck & Co.

8.7. Grifols, SA

8.8. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

8.9. Sanofi

8.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.11. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

8.12. Lupin

8.13. Verona Pharma plc

8.14. Moderna, Inc.

8.15. Cipla

8.16. Viatris Inc.

8.17. Pfizer Inc.

8.18. Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc



9. KOL Views



10. Project Approach

