China delivers offshore wind turbine installation platform with record elevation height

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Aug. 28, the “Ganghangping 5,” a self-propelled and jack-up offshore wind turbine installation platform with China’s highest elevation height, strongest comprehensive lifting capacity and the longest pile leg, was successfully delivered in east China’s port city Qingdao.



With a length of 135 meters and a width of 50 meters, the ship weighs approximately 29,000 tonnes when empty. It has a maximum lifting capacity of 1,800 tonnes and can operate in water depths of over 70 meters. The elevating height above the deck is 168 meters.

As the fourth-generation jack-up and self-propelled offshore wind turbine installation platform in China, it has a 135-meter-long pile leg with its jack-up system. The elevating height above the water surface of its crane exceeds 200 meters, once again breaking the record for elevating height among similar platforms.

The vessel is also the first wind turbine installation platform in China equipped with an intelligent ship system, enabling route and speed design and optimization, intelligent energy efficiency management, and intelligent integration platform.

It's also capable of comprehensive monitoring and intelligent management of the vessel, resulting in an approximately 20-percent increase in wind turbine installation efficiency.

Additionally, the platform is equipped with a wind-solar complementary green energy system, providing ample power supply for daily use.

Manufactured by Tianjin Changer Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd., the vessel can meet the operation requirements of the world's largest 26MW wind turbines.

It's capable of carrying two sets of 20MW wind turbines simultaneously and has integrated operations for wind turbine transportation, storage, and installation. It also possesses navigation capabilities in open waters. Once delivered, it will be able to carry out operations in deep-sea areas.

As a leading enterprise that was among the first to enter the field of offshore wind power construction in China, the manufacturer actively practices the concept of innovative and green development.

In total, Tianjin Changer Engineering Co., Ltd. has undertaken 56 offshore wind power projects along the Chinese coast such as China’s first large-diameter monopile foundation offshore wind power project in Rudong County, Jiangsu Province.

These projects involve installing over 700 wind turbines and their cumulative installed capacity exceeds 6GW, accounting for more than one-sixth of China's domestically connected offshore wind power capacity.

The company has achieved over 150 leading international and domestic accomplishments, methodologies, and patents in this field, which are widely applied in the industry. In addition, it has been honored with multiple national quality engineering awards as well as provincial and ministerial-level quality engineering awards.

Source: Tianjin Port Group Co., Ltd.