Dates Market - Global Ajwa Dates, Barhi Dates, Deglet Noor Dates, Dried, Fresh Forecast 2024-2030

The Dates Market grew from USD 19.98 billion in 2023 to USD 20.84 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.43%, reaching USD 27.07 billion by 2030.



The dates market has benefited from expanding distribution channels and increasing globalization, which have made dates more accessible to consumers worldwide. The rise of e-commerce platforms and online grocery stores has further facilitated the distribution of dates to diverse markets, driving growth in both developed and emerging economies.

Additionally, the growing trend towards plant-based diets and natural, minimally processed foods has boosted the demand for dates as a healthy and sustainable snack option. The susceptibility of date palm trees to pests, diseases, and adverse weather conditions and the relatively high cost of production, particularly in regions with arid climates where date palm cultivation is prevalent hampers the market growth.

Expanding research and development efforts aimed at improving date palm cultivation techniques, enhancing crop yields, and developing new date varieties create new growth opportunities in the market. Furthermore, the development of innovative date-based products, such as date-based snacks, desserts, and beverages, could diversify the market and attract new consumer segments, further expanding the scope of the dates market.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, the market is primarily driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of dates, leading to increased consumption among health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the popularity of dates as a natural sweetener and ingredient in various culinary applications contributes to market growth in the region.

In APAC, the market is fueled by factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences. Dates are widely consumed in countries including India, China, and the Middle Eastern countries, where they are a traditional delicacy and are incorporated into various dishes and sweets. The increasing availability of dates through online channels and the expansion of retail distribution networks further drive market growth in APAC.

In the EMEA region, the dates market is influenced by factors such as the cultural significance of dates in Middle Eastern and North African cuisines, as well as increasing demand for natural and organic food products. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates are among the largest consumers and producers of dates globally, driving market growth in the region. Additionally, the EMEA region benefits from growing exports of dates to international markets, supported by efficient logistics and trade networks.

Recent Developments

UAE Supports Pakistan in Enhancing Date Palm Cultivation through Technological Assistance



The United Arab Emirates and Pakistan have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to boost date palm cultivation in Pakistan. This agreement was facilitated by technological support from the UAE, taking advantage of Pakistan's conducive topography for date farming.



Innovative Utilization of Date Palm Byproducts in Cosmetics



Ali Al Yassin, a seasoned investor and date palm farmer with three decades of experience in Saudi Arabia, has pioneered the creation of unique cosmetic products, including perfumes and shampoos, derived from date palm byproducts. This venture highlights his innovative approach to leveraging agricultural waste, and transforming it into valuable, market-ready commodities. Al Yassin's process and resultant products have been featured across various media outlets, underscoring a significant shift towards sustainable and entrepreneurial use of palm byproducts in the beauty industry.



Just Date Introduces Organic Date Sugar to Nationwide Markets with Launch in Sprouts Farmers Market



Just Date expanded its reach by launching its Organic Date Sugar in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the nation. This introduction marks the brand's first entry into Sprouts and its premier national distribution endeavor. In addition to Sprouts, Just Date products are available online via platforms like enjoyjustdate.com, Thrive Market, and Amazon, and are stocked regionally in stores such as Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Central Market, Erewhon, and Fresh Thyme Market. The innovative date sugar, derived from upcycled dried and ground dates, offers a rich caramel flavor and is a natural source of essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc.

