Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Share Repurchase Authorization

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended July 28, 2024.

“Market softness in some segments during the quarter impacted photomask demand, reducing both IC and FPD revenue,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “The photomask demand recovery that started to take shape early in the third quarter slowed during the period due to select regional and end-use customer order patterns. This was combined with broader customer focus on rising semiconductor channel inventory that limited chip design activity through the quarter. In response, we tuned our mix and sales strategy, allowing us to optimize margins despite lower demand. Megatrends such as AI, supply chain regionalization, and edge computing are driving secular photomask value and demand, supporting our optimistic view of the long-term global photomask industry outlook. Our leadership position gives us confidence we can drive future margins while at the same time execute smart investment and deployment strategies that can deliver top line growth and shareholder value.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Revenue was $211.0 million, down 6% year-over-year and 3% sequentially.
  • GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $34.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared with $27.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $32.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $31.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023 and $28.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
  • IC revenue was $155.9 million, down 4% year-over-year and 3% sequentially.
  • FPD revenue was $55.1 million, down 10% from the same quarter last year and 2% sequentially.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $75.1 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $24.4 million.
  • Cash and Short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $606.4 million, and Debt was $20.1 million.

Share Repurchase

In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized an increase of the Company’s existing share repurchase program from the $31.7 million remaining up to a total of $100 million of its common stock. Any purchases will occur pursuant to a repurchase plan under SEC Rule 10b5-1.

“This announcement is a testament to our ability to generate strong cash flows and maintain a solid balance sheet over various economic conditions,” continued Dr. Lee. “We are taking this step to demonstrate our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns by returning cash to our shareholders and investing in the value we see in our equity.”

This authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $213 million and $221 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.48 and $0.54 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 29, 2024. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2023, the company had approximately 1,885 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found in our most recent SEC filings. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.  


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
     
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  July 28, April 28, July 30, July 28, July 30,
  2024 2024 2023
 2024 2023
           
Revenue $210,984 $217,000 $224,206  $644,318 $664,603 
           
Cost of goods sold  135,846  137,749  137,405   410,674  413,323 
           
Gross Profit  75,138  79,251  86,801   233,644  251,280 
           
Operating Expenses:          
           
Selling, general and administrative 19,436  18,996  18,032   56,753  52,728 
           
Research and development  3,555  4,292  3,505   11,291  10,287 
           
Total Operating Expenses  22,991  23,288  21,537   68,044  63,015 
           
Other operating gain  1  89  -   90  - 
           
Operating Income  52,148  56,052  65,264   165,690  188,265 
           
Non-operating (loss) income, net 10,145  20,534  (911)  26,931  (1,764)
           
Income Before Income Tax Provision 62,293  76,586  64,353   192,621  186,501 
           
Income tax provision  14,124  20,214  16,098   48,998  50,023 
           
Net Income  48,169  56,372  48,255   143,623  136,478 
           
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,781  20,121  21,296   46,804  55,604 
           
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$34,388 $36,251 $26,959  $96,819 $80,874 
           
Earnings per share:          
           
Basic $0.56 $0.59 $0.44  $1.57 $1.32 
           
Diluted $0.55 $0.58 $0.44  $1.55 $1.31 
           
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
           
Basic  61,815  61,771  61,233   61,681  61,089 
           
Diluted  62,414  62,409  61,974   62,369  61,650 
           


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
      
  July 28, October 31, 
  2024 2023 
      
Assets     
      
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $537,331 $499,292 
Short-term investments  69,046  12,915 
Accounts receivable  199,926  194,927 
Inventories  55,472  49,963 
Other current assets  30,865  28,353 
      
Total current assets  892,640  785,450 
      
Property, plant and equipment, net 722,638  709,244 
Other assets  29,823  31,527 
      
Total assets $1,645,101 $1,526,221 
      
      
      
Liabilities and Equity     
      
Current liabilities:     
Current portion of long-term debt$20,090 $6,621 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 171,036  178,602 
      
Total current liabilities  191,126  185,223 
      
Long-term debt  28  17,998 
Other liabilities  40,518  47,391 
      
Equity:     
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,067,994  975,008 
Noncontrolling interests  345,435  300,601 
Total equity  1,413,429  1,275,609 
      
Total liabilities and equity $1,645,101 $1,526,221 
      


PHOTRONICS, INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
      
      
  Nine Months Ended 
  July 28, July 30, 
  2024
 2023
 
      
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income $143,623  $136,478  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash    
provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization  61,613   59,523  
Share-based compensation  9,841   5,874  
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (22,003)  (6,319) 
      
Net cash provided by operating activities  193,074   195,556  
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (87,733)  (78,813) 
Purchases of short-term investments  (100,558)  (9,837) 
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 44,696   22,500  
Government incentives  1,541   2,033  
Other  (4)  (116) 
      
Net cash used in investing activities  (142,058)  (64,233) 
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Repayments of debt  (4,500)  (16,351) 
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,074   1,241  
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (3,002)  (1,292) 
      
Net cash used in financing activities  (6,428)  (16,402) 
      
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,454)  13,813  
      
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,134   128,734  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 501,867   322,409  
      
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$540,001  $451,143  
      


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to Non-GAAP Net income
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
       
 Three Months ended
 July 28, April 28, July 30, 
 2024
 2024
 2023
 
       
       
GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$34,388  $36,251  $26,959  
FX (gain) loss (4,068)  (14,766)  4,543  
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss 914   3,743   (1,193) 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 681   3,489   1,328  
Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$31,915  $28,717  $31,637  
       
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 62,414   62,409   61,974  
       
       
GAAP Diluted earnings per share$0.55  $0.58  $0.44  
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above (0.04)  (0.12)  0.07  
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share$0.51  $0.46  $0.51  
       

