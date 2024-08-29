TScan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference; the fireside chat will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET





Annual Global Healthcare Conference; the fireside chat will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference; the presentation will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET



Webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the events.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is also developing TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers.

Contacts

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Maghan Meyers

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

TScan@argotpartners.com